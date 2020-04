PSG failed with an attempt to sign Karim Benzema from Real Madrid last year, claims Le10Sport.

The striker's contract with Madrid was set to expire in 2021 and having recently changed agents, the Ligue 1 side thought they could bring Benzema back to France.

But the 32-year-old is still a key member of the squad at the Bernabeu and has since signed an extension with Madrid through 2022.