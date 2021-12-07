PSG's Hakimi Keen on Real Madrid Return

Paris Saint-Germain right wing-back Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, according to El Nacional.

The former Inter Milan star joined PSG last July, but he is keen on returning to Madrid.

The Morocco international came through Real's Castilla and made his first team debut in October of 2017.

He then moved to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in 2018 before making the switch to Inter two years later.

PSG signed Hakimi on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be an initial €60 million, potentially rising by €11 million in add-ons.