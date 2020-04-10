Qatar 55th as FIFA Rankings Remain Static

The Qatar national football team was ranked 55th in the FIFA rankings of March as the ongoing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

A whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup™ and other major tournaments, were postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO.

Amid this upheaval, the ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition. The solitary change sees South Sudan move into joint-168th position with Bermuda after the latter dropped a Ranking point thanks to a 2-0 defeat in Jamaica (48th, unchanged) on 11th March.

The five other teams involved in friendly matches since the global ladder’s last update were Panama (played twice – 81st, unchanged), Uzbekistan (85th, unchanged), Belarus (87th, unchanged), Guatemala (130th, unchanged) and Nicaragua (151st, unchanged).

Belgium continue to be the top-ranked side with a tally of 1765 points, followed by No.2 France (1733), No. 3 Brazil (1712), No. 4 England (1661), No. 5 Uruguay (1645), and No. 6 Croatia (1642).

Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top-ten list.