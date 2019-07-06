Qatar Eyeing Iran’s Help for Hosting FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, in a meeting with Governor General of Iran’s Southern Province of Fars Enayatollah Rahimi, voiced his country’s readiness and eagerness to take advantage of Iran’s facilities for holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in a meeting with Rahimi, Khalifa Al Thani said Qatar is also ready to prepare facilities for Iranian businessmen and to establish cooperation on cultural issues.

He also hailed establishing joint committee for following up issues related to agreements between Qatar and Fars province.

Qatar is ready to use Iranian contractors and experts in its projects, he noted.

Meanwhile, Rahimi referred to joint historical and cultural and religious relations between Iran and Qatar and called for facilitating visa issuance for Iranian businessmen.

Iran is willing to maintain suitable and friendly relations with neighboring countries; namely Qatar.

He went on to say that developing cultural and economic relations will reinforce regional security.

Iran has always complied with its international commitments, he reiterated.

Rahimi said that Fars Province is ready to host 2022 World Cup tourists.

During the meeting both sides agreed to increase Qatari airlines’ flights to Shiraz and Lar and vice versa.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2022.

Last June, former Governor-General of Fars province Esmayeel Tabadar announced his country's preparedness to assist Qatar to host tourists and players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Given its short distance from Doha, Fars province is ready to cooperate with Qatar in area of tourism and accommodation in hotels to help the country host the World Cup," Tabadar said in a meeting with Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Ali Bin Hamad al-Sulaiti in Shiraz on June 19, 2018.