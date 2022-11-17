Qatar Football Association welcomes teams, fans to World Cup 2022

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) on Wednesday welcomed all participating teams and fans alike to Arab world’s first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In its message of the official website, QFA stated:

Football is the premier global sport in terms of both popularity and influence, with the ability to change the lives of people and societies worldwide. Its positive impact can be seen in the message of peace and unity it has spread, along with the drive to renounce violence and intolerance. Equipped with the simplicity of the game and its ease of practice, football has managed to attract millions of hearts. With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, these goals converge in Qatar as fans from all over descend on the country to celebrate the real joys of the beautiful game.

“In light of this, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) affirms that football is a powerful tool that inspires fans all over the world. It is time for us to celebrate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in a combined effort to spread the joy of this game that is so beloved to fans of the 32 participating nations and beyond.

“On this occasion, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the football federations around the world that have called for keeping the focus on football and the atmosphere of the World Cup. Away from any topic that goes against the spirit of this event, we are working tirelessly to make sure that this event is a success both on and off the field.

As such, the QFA asserts that the game of football was born to be loved by millions worldwide, and it will continue to be so. “The time has come for us all to enjoy the celebration of football at the World Cup, especially considering recent events that humankind has faced, such as the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions across the globe.

“In conclusion, the World Cup invites us all to a platform of unity, respect and inclusion, which are fundamental values ​​that football promotes, especially as they form an essential pillar, a national strategy, and a necessity for social cohesion in all societies.

“We are pleased to welcome once again all the teams that have arrived in Qatar to participate in the World Cup and the other teams that will arrive within the next few hours. We wish them and all the fans who have begun to flock here a pleasant and wonderful stay in their country, Qatar. We invite them to enjoy the tournament atmosphere and the various activities here and to get closely acquainted with Arab and Qatari culture.

“We share with them our warmest greetings and say: “Welcome to Qatar!”