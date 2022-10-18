Qatar Fully Ready to Host a Unique FIFA World Cup

The organisers of Qatar World Cup 2022 along with FIFA announced their readiness towards hosting “a global celebration of the beautiful game” at a press conference in Doha on Monday.

During a press conference held to mark the ‘One Month To Go’ countdown ahead of Middle East and Arab world’s first FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 organisers announced a further 30,000 rooms have been made available to Wofrld Cup visitors.

The ticket sales for the mega event is nearing the 3-million figure as Qatar prepares to stage 64 matches at eight state-of-the-art stadiums.

Announcing Qatar’s readiness, Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said: “Qatar is ready to host a global celebration of the beautiful game. We look forward to welcoming fans and players from across the world as they sample our welcoming hospitality, vast array of entertainment options and, of course, top-class international football. It promises to be a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup – and one that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Qatar, the Middle East and the Arab world.

“So much time has gone by and it’s hard to believe that so much work has been done culminating in ‘One Month To Go’ before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Al Khater stressed.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, during a video message, said, “We have always said that Qatar will deliver the best ever edition of the FIFA World Cup. And as you look around the country today, at the state-of-the-art stadiums, the training pitches, the metro, the wider infrastructure, everything is ready and everyone is welcome. “The world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together, we will deliver the best World Cup ever on and off the field.”

Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, Director General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “After more than a decade of hard work and close collaboration with stakeholders across the country, Qatar stands ready to host a memorable edition of the FIFA World Cup. The compact nature of our tournament means visitors will never be far from the action – always close to a stadium or entertainment activation. We look forward to hosting a tournament that will live long in the memory for fans from across the globe.”

Organisers announced that a further 30,000 rooms had been made available for World Cup. The biggest variety of accommodation is available from the Qatar Accommodation Agency. Rooms can be booked from $80 per person, per night based on two-person occupancy. Accommodation options include hotels, apartments and fan villages.

Ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are approaching 3 million as the countdown continues to the first edition of the tournament in the Middle East and Arab world, which will get underway at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.

The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany, FIFA Colin Smith said. “There is currently either low or no availability for matches,” he added.

The tournament has also achieved record-breaking hospitality ticket sales. Tickets for all matches will continue to be released between now and the end of the tournament, with fans encouraged to keep checking FIFA.com/tickets for the latest inventory.

From this week, ticket holders will receive an email with information on how to download the ticketing app and retrieve their mobile tickets.

Tournament organisers have reminded fans to apply for the mandatory Hayya Card and book their accommodation as soon as possible. The Hayya Card will act as an entry permit for international fans.

It will also provide free public transport across the country and allow access to stadiums for fans with a valid match ticket.

International policing units will join Qatar Police to secure the FIFA World Cup 2022. “It is not a foreign concept. Many major international sporting events have a centralised policing unit working together. There will be fans from all over the world descending on Qatar during the World Cup and it makes sense to have policing units especially from those countries whose fans are coming here,” informed Nasser Al Khater.

The organisers outlined and revealed some of the vast array of entertainment options being offered for fans. The FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park will host up to 40,000 fans every day during the tournament. It will be free to attend and screen live matches, host globally-renowned artists and feature football activities. There will also be a range of local and international food and beverage options.

In addition, the 6km Corniche Activation from Sheraton Park to the Museum of Islamic Art will feature roving performances, retail stores and food and beverage kiosks. Other activities will include the daily ‘Welcome to Qatar’ show – a water and pyrotechnics display that will feature music from the Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, Qatari composer Wael Binali and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Theme park rides and other attractions at Al Maha Island Lusail will also be open to fans, as will the Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach Club, the Hayya Fan Zone at Lusail South Promenade and the QetaiFAN Beach Fest. Dance music fans will flock to the 15,000-capacity Arcadia Spectacular and 5,000-capacity ARAVIA by MDL BEAST. In addition, Last-Mile Cultural Activations will feature more than 6,000 performances in 21 locations, entertaining fans on their way to stadiums.

“These are only eight of the several key projects that will be happening for fans coming to Qatar during the World Cup,” said Nasser Al Khater. “There are 90+ attraction sites in addition to entertainment and roaming acts that you will find across Qatar. We have curated and planned for a fan experience like no other. They can watch a match and find an array of things to do here in Qatar to enjoy their stay during the World Cup,” he added.

