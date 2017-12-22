Qatar Will Deliver a Perfect World Cup: Neymar

Neymar

Qatar's passion for football and world-class sports facilities continue to impress the world's most expensive player Neymar Junior.

The Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward said he is confident that Qatar will deliver a perfect World Cup in 2022.

"I am impressed with the facilities on the ground here. There is a significant development in the country, especially in sports infrastructure," Neymar said during a press conference at PSG's annual Winter Tour training camp at Aspire Academy on Thursday.

"I have full confidence in Qatar's ability to organise a perfect and wonderful 2022 World Cup. The facilities are fantastic and they are evolving every year. I am amazed with what I have seen," he said.

Neymar said he is delighted to see hundreds of fans who had come out to watch their training at Aspire Zone's state-of-the-art training pitches.

The Brazilian was greeted with cheers from fans when he rode on a golf cart on one of the pitches.

The 25-year-old who left Barcelona for a world record fee آ£200m to PSG is confident that his time will come to win the Ballon d'Or award.