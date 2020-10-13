QFA and ASEAN Football Federation Launch Digital Learning Series

Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) are launching an online capacity building series that will focus on football development in the 12-member country ASEAN region.

The program is in the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by QFA and AFF in 2019 and is developed and delivered in partnership with Josoor Institute, the education and training arm of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The first installment of the four online learning series across one year is Bouncing back from Covid-19 – safely returning to play and rebuilding revenues, a two-day workshop to help the leaders of AFF’s member federations move towards a return to play following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop features prominent speakers in the international sport business including executives who have been and are still leading clubs, leagues, federations and agencies through the pandemic, and who are now planning for the months and years ahead.

The first day of the workshop will offer an outlook of the football industry and a discussion on solutions for alternative revenue streams. The second day will challenge the participants on how to safely returning to training and play amid the still ongoing disruption.

Commenting on the upcoming workshop, AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said: “The lockdown imposed by the various governments and subsequent suspension of competitions due to the pandemic has impacted our members and placed a strain on their finances.”

“As conditions begin to ease, it is an opportune time to have this capacity building workshop which will complement the relentless efforts of our members in getting their respective associations back on track.”

“With top experts in their respective fields sharing their insights, I am confident this workshop on rebuilding revenue and returning safely to competition will equip our members with the knowledge and best practices to mitigate and overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.”

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QFA President said: “We are living in unprecedented times. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of international cooperation in all sectors of the economy, including the sports industry.

“With that in mind, bringing together a multilateral group of football federations to learn more and step up their capacity in dealing with the pandemic is a necessary action to take, as well as a unique opportunity to strengthen ties and lay the ground for future collaborations between QFA and the AFF”.