QOC Unveils Plans to Bid for Asian Games 2030

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced its intention to bid for hosting the 21st edition of the Asian Games in 2030, as Qatar is looking to continue organising major world championships and sporting events.

Qatar hosted the 15th Asian Games in 2006, achieving a great success and milestone in the country's sporting history.

HE the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani made the announcement, adding the QOC has the full support of the wise leadership.

He said it was an honour that Qatar hosted the Games for the first time in 2006.

"We believe it is time to bid to host it again to welcome all of Asia to our country."

Doha today is different from what it was in 2006, and it will become more developed by 2030, Sheikh Joaan said, and told athletes, national Olympic committees, fans and partners that the 21st edition of the Asian Games will be organised according to the highest international standards.

He said Qatar has had the honour of hosting many major sporting events. Therefore, it has gained great experience, and Qatar has the infrastructure and the best sports facilities to host the Asian Games.

"We want to put our expertise and capabilities in the service of Asian sport. Through close co-operation with our friends in the Asian Olympic family, we promise to provide the best possible environment for athletes to present their best and encourage future generations of young people on the Asian continent."