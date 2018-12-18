Queiroz Names Iran Squad for Doha Stint

Iran squad

Carlos Queiroz has announced a 21-player Iran squad for their training camp in Doha, ahead of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

The team does not include players who are plying their trade in Europe, with the Football Federation of Iran saying on its official website that Queiroz will name his final squad of 23 on December 26.

The squad named on Sunday will be based in Doha from December 17-24, with a friendly against Qatar also part of the training plan.

Three-time champions Iran are in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 with Iraq, Yemen and Vietnam.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan).

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Mohammadreza Khanzadeh (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal).

Strikers: Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Alipour (Persepolis).