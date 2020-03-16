Rabat to Host CAF Confederation Cup Final

Rabat and Douala will host the inaugural one-match finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20 and Total CAF Champions League respectively, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Monday.

The two cities got the nod following evaluation of the submitted bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical amongst others, CAF pointed out in a release.

Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, will play host to the final of the Total CAF Confederation Cup on 24 May 2020.

The newly-built Japoma Stadium in the Cameroonian city of Douala will stage the final of the premier continental club championship on 29 May 2020.

This will be the first time the Interclubs final will be played in a single match, following a decision by the CAF Executive Committee last June.