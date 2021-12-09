Raiola Has a Clear Idea About Haaland's Next Destination

Super agent Mino Raiola has a clear idea about the next destination for Borussia Dormtund star Erling Haaland.

The Norway international could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season when a buyout clause in his contract kicks-in.

The controversial agent told SPORT1 about his client: "We have clear ideas about where Erling should go and, of course, we look at what the market has to offer.

"I would be a bad advisor if I didn't. We can influence the market with a player like Erl. We are not influenced by the market. We know this.

"Maybe the sports directors hate me. I don't hate anyone myself. I just do my job. And I like to cross borders."