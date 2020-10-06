Rajasthan Royals to Launch Cricket Academy in UAE

Continuing with its commitment to discovering talent, harnessing potential, and championing dreams, Rajasthan Royals will officially launch its latest academy in the UAE on October 12.

This is the franchise's first academy in the Middle East and its second global cricket academy. Rajasthan Royals are the first IPL franchise to establish operations in the UAE. The academy is another step taken by the franchise in establishing its global presence as a cricketing brand and promoting the sport around the world.

Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer will be the Academy Director.

"The Rajasthan Royals' UAE academy is being operated in partnership with UAE-based sports consulting firm RedBear Sports. Girls and boys aged 6 to 19 will be able to access world-class coaching, with participants having the option of choosing between one to one sessions, team sessions, or group sessions. All the sessions will take place under the guidance of Academy Director and former Zimbabwe captain, Graeme Cremer and his highly qualified coaching team," a statement from the Rajasthan Royals said.

The Sevens Stadium facility is known for hosting the Emirates Airline Rugby 7s alongside its world-class Cricket facilities. The venue boasts three world-class ovals, two of which are floodlit, 6 floodlit turf nets and fully equipped changing rooms of the highest standards, suitable for participants of all ages.

The facilities have been frequently used by travelling County and International teams. Most recently, the facilities were used by the IPL teams, including Rajasthan Royals during their preparation for the Dream 11 IPL 2020.

Speaking on the launch of the academy, Jake Lush McCrum, COO of the Rajasthan Royals, said: "We're delighted to launch our first Royals academy in the UAE. The UAE is a modern hub for cricket, with players and teams from around the globe visiting due to its world-class infrastructure and facilities, such as those in the Sevens facility. The large subcontinent population makes it a great place for cricket to grow and expand and we are delighted to support in this process and to strengthen the already rapidly improving UAE national side."