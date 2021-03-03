'Rangers Nervous about Klopp Exit Talk'

Rangers are increasingly concerned about Jurgen Klopp's position at Liverpool as they risk losing manager Steven Gerrard, according to Football Insider.

Talk of Klopp leaving Liverpool has escalated amid a disappointing Premier League title defence, while Gerrard's stock has soared as Rangers gallop towards the Scottish Premiership title.

If Klopp - who has a contract until 2024, as does Gerrard - were to quit, then the ex-Reds captain is likely to be among the prime candidates to replace the German at Anfield.