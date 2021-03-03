  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. 'Rangers Nervous about Klopp Exit Talk'

'Rangers Nervous about Klopp Exit Talk'

Published March 3rd, 2021 - 11:50 GMT
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: AFP)
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: AFP)

Rangers are increasingly concerned about Jurgen Klopp's position at Liverpool as they risk losing manager Steven Gerrard, according to Football Insider.

Talk of Klopp leaving Liverpool has escalated amid a disappointing Premier League title defence, while Gerrard's stock has soared as Rangers gallop towards the Scottish Premiership title.

If Klopp - who has a contract until 2024, as does Gerrard - were to quit, then the ex-Reds captain is likely to be among the prime candidates to replace the German at Anfield.

Tags:Jurgen KloppLiverpool FCRangers FCSteven Gerrard

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...