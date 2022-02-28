Rangnick Feels Ronaldo Can't Handle Staying at Man Utd for Another Season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick feels that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be staying at Old Trafford for another season.

The Manchester Evening News claims that the German manager has major doubts over seeing the 37-year-old in a United shirt beyond the current season.

The Portuguese legend has only managed to score a single goal in his last 10 appearances.

Question are being raised in regards to CR7's levels of confidence for the first time in his career.

Despite the recent dip in form, Rangnick is yet to consider the possibility of benching Ronaldo due to United's struggles in scoring.

The former Real Madrid star's current deal at United is set to expire in the summer of 2023.