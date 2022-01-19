Rangnick Happy for Pogba to Leave Man Utd for Free

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will allow Paul Pogba to to earn a contract offer away from the club.

The 28-year-old's deal will reach its end in the summer and the Frenchman is yet to sign an extension which has been offered to him last year.

Rangnick is hoping to count on Pogba in the remainder of the season once he recovers fully despite the contract dispute.

The German coach said as quoted by Goal: “Yes of course, I also played Nemanja Matic in the last games and his contract is also expiring.

“By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. For us we have the same goal. We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months.

“For me it's not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group, how much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board.

“As long as this is the case, why shouldn't Paul Pogba now after two and half months of injury, fully fit again now and he also wants to show up, he wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be and even if it's only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that and why should I then not play him?

“But as I said, there is a difference of how players deal with their current situation. How do they handle that? If they handle that in a professional way, an ambitious way, of course I will play players although they have a contract expiring in the summer.”