Rangnick Hoping to Integrate Hannibal Into Man Utd Squad

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick is hoping to integrate Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri into the senior squad, as reported by The Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old midfielder returned to Manchester to train with the senior squad instead of taking a holiday between the Arab Cup and the AFCON.

The youngster in eager to impress interim manager Rangnick.

Hannibal will remain with the U23 team but will also be considered for the senior squad if he manages to leave the right impression.

The Tunisia international has grown significantly in terms of maturity in recent months according to club sources.

He excelled when dealing with rough treatment at youth level.