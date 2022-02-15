Rangnick: Man Utd Players Low on Confidence

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick believes that his players are low on confidence due to their recent run of poor results.

The team has failed to win in three straight matches ahead of today's Premier League encounter against Brighton at Old Trafford.

The German coach told reporters as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Obviously, when you're 1-0 up in three consecutive games and concede an equalizer, this also affects the mind of the players,".

"They say we should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up and, all of a sudden, it's 1-1. This affects the mindset of players, it's obvious.

"They are human beings not robots."

"If you concede, you shouldn't be like we were against Burnley, Boro or Southampton.

"If you concede an early goal [after half-time], everyone can understand this affects the confidence of the players and yes, of course, I spoke with Sascha about that. The only thing we can do is speak to players one by one and as a team, and think about how we score a second or third goal."