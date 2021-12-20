Rangnick Wants Pogba Out of Man Utd Next Season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick does not want the club to renew Paul Pogba's contract, according to The Guardian.

The 28-year-old's deal will reach its end next summer and the board are offering him new terms.

However, the German head coach believes United should allow the France international to leave in June.

Pogba's behavior has left a lot to be desired after recovering from his latest injury.

Rangnick is also unimpressed by the Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola who is constantly touting the player to other clubs.

The 2018 World Cup winner has seven assists in nine Premier League matches this season so far.