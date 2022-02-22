Real Madrid to Battle Man Utd for Pochettino

Real Madrid are ready to enter a bidding war with Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain's head boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Daily Mail claims the Argentine will be up for grab in the summer amid doubts over Carlo Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real president Florentino Perez is monitoring Pochettino's situation and will move for him if Ancelotti does leave the club.

United are also lining up the Argentine to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old is reportedly unsettled at PSG and will consider his options in the summer.

His deal is set to run out in June of 2023.