Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Wants Hazard to Stay

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he has no plans to offload Eden Hazard, despite interest from several clubs in his services.

It is believed that the Belgium international will request to leave the club either this month or during the summer.

However, The Italian coach has revealed that he intends to count on the former Chelsea star long-term.

Ancelotti said following Real's 2-2 draw with Elche, as quoted by Tibalfootball: "If we count on Hazard next season? Yes, it's in the planning for the next season."

The 31-year-old is tied to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.