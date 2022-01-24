  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Wants Hazard to Stay

Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Wants Hazard to Stay

Published January 24th, 2022 - 01:48 GMT
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he has no plans to offload Eden Hazard, despite interest from several clubs in his services.

It is believed that the Belgium international will request to leave the club either this month or during the summer.

However, The Italian coach has revealed that he intends to count on the former Chelsea star long-term.

Ancelotti said following Real's 2-2 draw with Elche, as quoted by Tibalfootball: "If we count on Hazard next season? Yes, it's in the planning for the next season."

The 31-year-old is tied to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

Ancelotti and Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (R) celebrates with Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche on January 20, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
Tags:Eden HazardReal MadridCarlo AncelottiChelsea FC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...