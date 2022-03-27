Real Madrid Considering Jude Bellingham Move

Real Madrid are planning to bring in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish giants are planning an overhaul to freshen up their ageing midfield such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Bellingham is being considered at Real Madrid this summer.

Dortmund will be reluctant to let the England international go and are set to ask a huge sum for him.

The midfielder scored six goals and made 13 assists in 37 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions so far.

The 18-year-old's contract with the German club will reach its end in the summer of 2025.