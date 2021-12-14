Real Madrid to Delay Mbappe Talks Until March

  1. Home
Published December 14th, 2021 - 11:04 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid have decided to delay negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after being drawn with the French giants in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Spanish club will begin talks with the 22-year-old regarding a possible move to Santiago Bernabeu in March once the two matches have been played, according to AS.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent at the end of the season as he rejected PSG's offers for a renewal.

The two powerhouses will collide on February 15 for the first leg, before facing off again three weeks later in the return leg.

