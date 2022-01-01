  1. Home
  3. Real Madrid to Sign Mbappe and Haaland

Published January 1st, 2022 - 12:57 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid are planning to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer, according to a report by ESPN.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward almost joined the Spanish giants last summer.

The France international is now set to wear the Blancos shirt as a free agent next season.

Real Madrid also want to get Borussia Dortmund icon Haaland.

The Norwegian star will be available at the end of the season for only €75 million.

Europe's elite club will surely fight for his signature, but the Madrid-based side feel they will be able to hold off competition for the 21-year-old striker.

Real Madrid planning move for Haaland (Photo: AFP)
