Real Madrid to Sign Mbappe and Haaland

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer, according to a report by ESPN.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward almost joined the Spanish giants last summer.

The France international is now set to wear the Blancos shirt as a free agent next season.

Real Madrid also want to get Borussia Dortmund icon Haaland.

The Norwegian star will be available at the end of the season for only €75 million.

Europe's elite club will surely fight for his signature, but the Madrid-based side feel they will be able to hold off competition for the 21-year-old striker.