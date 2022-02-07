Real Madrid Eyeing Low as Ancelotti Successor

Real Madrid have lined up Joachim Low to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as head coach, according to El Nacional.

The Spanish club's president Florentino Perez is not satisfied by performances under Ancelotti and is planning to bring in Low in to take his place.

The former Germany coach has been learning Spanish as he intends to coach in La Liga.

Real Madrid are currently on top of La Liga but are not playing the best football despite the tremendous amounts of talent under Ancelotti.

The Italian has a deal with the club that is set to expire in the summer of 2024.