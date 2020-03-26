Real Madrid Have First Refusal on Lyon Teen Cherki

Rayan Cherki, 16, has stunned since his breakthrough in Ligue 1 this season.

The attacking midfielder has made 12 first-team appearances for Lyon this season and is being talked about as a future star.

Cherki admitted to Lyon's TV channel recently that his dream is to go to Real Madrid and AS reports that the Spanish side already have first refusal on him.

If anyone comes in with a bid, Madrid could pounce and make his dream a reality sooner than expected.