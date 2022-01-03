Real Madrid Hoping to Offload Bale, Isco & Marcelo This Month

Real Madrid are hoping to offload Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo in the coming days, according to a report by AS.

The Spanish giants are planning to get rid of several high earners in January's transfer window to provide funds for future deals.

Bale, Isco and Marcelo have been made aware that they will have no part in Real's long-term plans.

The club is eager to sell the trio this month to lower its total wage bill.

Real Madrid are determined to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer and are therefore preparing to sell several players to finance their new deals.