Real Madrid Interested in Ronaldo Return

Real Madrid are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo ’s situation at Manchester United and would welcome his return if an opportunity arises, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish club believe the arrival of Ralf Rangnick could force the Portuguese star to leave Old Trafford as early as January.

It is thought that the high-energy pressing game that Rangnick prefers does not suit the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer after signing a two-year deal.

He has scored 12 goals and made two assists in 18 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season in all competitions.