  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Real Madrid Interested in Ronaldo Return

Real Madrid Interested in Ronaldo Return

Published December 10th, 2021 - 03:49 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo ’s situation at Manchester United and would welcome his return if an opportunity arises, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish club believe the arrival of Ralf Rangnick could force the Portuguese star to leave Old Trafford as early as January.

It is thought that the high-energy pressing game that Rangnick prefers does not suit the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer after signing a two-year deal.

He has scored 12 goals and made two assists in 18 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedReal MadridRalf Rangnick

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...