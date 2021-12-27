Real Madrid & Mbappe Agree to Postpone Contract Talks Until March

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe have agreed to postpone their negotiations until after the two teams' Champions League round of 16 tie.

The 23-year-old will be able to conduct pre-contract talks with Real Madrid or any other interested part from January 1.

However, the Frenchman's next move will not be discussed until after the two giants lock horns in the Champions League, according to AS.

The heavyweights will be facing off in mid-February and early March.

The 2018 World Cup winner wants to wait for the tie to end out of respect and to avoid suggestions that he might have 'divided loyalties'.

Real Madrid have 'total belief' that Mbappe will move to Santiago Bernabeu next season and have no problem in delaying talks until March.