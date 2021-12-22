Real Madrid Monitoring Joe Gomez

  1. Home
Published December 22nd, 2021 - 10:21 GMT
Joe Gomez (Photo: AFP)
Joe Gomez (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool center-back Joe Gomez, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Spanish giants will move for the England international following the end of the season.

Liverpool are planning to keep the 24-year-old to maintain depth in their back-line.

Aston Villa appeared to be preparing a move for the English defender, but the Daily Mail believes that a deal is unlikely to happen.

Real Madrid are currently sitting on top of La Liga with 43 points from 18 matches.

They will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

Gomez (left) is wanted by Real Madrid (Photo: AFP)
