Real Madrid No Longer Interested in Haaland

Real Madrid have decided to end their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report by the Daily Star.

The Spanish giants will no longer have the money needed to bring in the Norway international once they secure Kylian Mbappe's signature.

They are hoping that Barcelona's own financial difficulties will lead the 21-year-old to England.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all following the Norwegian and will be ready to clinch him this summer.

Haaland is said to prefer a move to Spain but could end up in the Premier League next season once his €75 million release clause is activated.

Mbappe is set to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.