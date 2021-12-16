Real Madrid No Longer Interested in Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is being offered to Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.

The Spurs star was one of Real's main targets in recent years but the club is now focused on pursuing both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

A push for the 28-year-old is considered to be unlikely at this stage.

He was also heavily linked with Manchester City.

Transfermarkt currently values the England captain at €120 million.

He still has two-and-a-half years left in his deal with Tottenham.

Kane scored 229 goals and made 51 assists in 356 appearances with Spurs in all competitions so far.