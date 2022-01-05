Real Madrid No Longer Interested in Rudiger

Real Madrid are no longer interested in signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The defender is set to become a free agent in the summer and can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club this month.

Real Madrid were constantly linked with the 28-year-old but his £200,000 per week demands were deemed too high for the Spanish giants.

They have pulled the plug on getting him, due to the impressive form of their first choice defensive pairing of Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus are still interested in the German star.