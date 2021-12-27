Real Madrid Offer Hazard to Chelsea in Bid to Sign James

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid are planning to offer Eden Hazard to Chelsea as part of a deal to sign Reece James.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new right-back to offer cover for Dani Carvajal.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has requested the signing of James.

Club president Florentino Perez hopes to hit two birds with one stone by bringing in the Englishman and offloading the Belgian.

Chelsea are unlikely to let James leave even though they want Hazard's return.

The 30-year-old has lost his way since leaving Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million.

Reece James (Photo: AFP)