Real Madrid to Offer 'Symbolic Price' for Ronaldo

Published March 20th, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
Los Blancos could bring Portuguese superstar back (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid would only pay a "symbolic price" to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to La Liga from Juventus, per Cuatro.

The Portuguese ace looks poised to bring the curtain down on his stay at Juventus, a spell that has seen him shatter records but fail to deliver European glory.

Madrid now would only be willing to take him on a one-year deal, for financial reasons, as well as offering a small fee to the Bianconeri - though they would be happy to trade a player, such as Isco, to sweeten the bargain.

