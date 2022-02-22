Real Madrid Planning to Announce Mbappe's Deal at End of Season

Real Madrid are determined to bring in Kylian Mbappe and are planning to announce his arrival once the season reaches its end, according to Goal.

The Spanish giants tried to sign the 23-year-old last summer, but Paris Saint-Germain turned down three lucrative offers.

PSG kept hold of the striker for the final year of his deal as they hoped to convince him of renewing, but there has been no sign of an agreement.

Therefore, Mbappe will become a free agent in the summer.

Real Madrid are pushing to announce the deal ahead of other interested clubs and are preparing a huge offer for the Frenchman.