Real Madrid prepared to pay €1b for Kylian Mbappe

Published December 22nd, 2022 - 11:22 GMT
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

According to Sportsbible, Real Madrid are prepared to offer a lucrative contract to France’s World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos had a long-lasting interest in the PSG forward and were on the verge of completing the transfer, but Mbappe vowed to stay in France.

But the Spanish heavyweights have re-entered the hunt to sign Mbappe with an offer worth £877m over the period of four years. Mbappe’s wages would calculate to £552m and PSG would garner £132m from transfer fees.

