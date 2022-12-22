Real Madrid prepared to pay €1b for Kylian Mbappe

According to Sportsbible, Real Madrid are prepared to offer a lucrative contract to France’s World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos had a long-lasting interest in the PSG forward and were on the verge of completing the transfer, but Mbappe vowed to stay in France.

But the Spanish heavyweights have re-entered the hunt to sign Mbappe with an offer worth £877m over the period of four years. Mbappe’s wages would calculate to £552m and PSG would garner £132m from transfer fees.