Real Madrid Ready for Ramos Departure

Published April 16th, 2021 - 12:51 GMT
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid expect captain Sergio Ramos to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, reports Cadena Ser.

A new contract offer has been on the table for five months but Ramos' failure to respond has led Los Blancos to believe he is ready to accept a better offer elsewhere.

Real's offer is believed to include a 10% reduction in wages as they look to cut costs across the board - something Ramos seemingly isn't prepared to accept.

