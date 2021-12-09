  1. Home
Real Madrid Reject €25m Bid from West Ham for Hazard

Published December 9th, 2021 - 07:26 GMT
Real Madrid have rejected a €25 million bid from West Ham United for playmaker Eden Hazard, According to El Nacional.

The Spanish giants plan to part ways with the 30-year-old player, but they are demanding €50 million for him.

The former Chelsea star moved to Real Madrid in 2019 but never managed to prove himself due to constant injuries and a notable dip in form.

He was linked with a return to Chelsea in recent weeks.

Newcastle United are also reportedly considering a move for the Belgian.

Hazard still has a deal that ties him to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

