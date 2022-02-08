Real Madrid Striker Benzema Threatened by Haaland's Potential Arrival

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wants to have a clear idea over president Florentino Perez's plans for the future.

The 34-year-old has demanded a meeting with the club's president next month according to Onze as he fears he may lose his place if Erling Haaland moves in the summer.

The Spanish giants are planning to bolster their attack and are eyeing deals for Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is threatened by the potential arrival of Borussia Dortmund's striker and wants to find out what the club intends to do.

Benzema has a deal with Real Madrid that will reach its expiry date in the summer of 2023.