Real Madrid Submit Offer for Erling Haaland

Published February 17th, 2022 - 08:13 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

La Liga giants Real Madrid have submitted an offer for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to a report by Sport.

The Spanish club is considering various options for their front line.

Reports claim that Real's hierarchy are no longer convinced that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Therefore, they will try to move for Haaland who has a release clause that is likely to be triggered this summer.

The Norway international is also followed by PSG. Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has scored 23 goals and made six assists in 20 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions this season so far.

