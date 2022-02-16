Real Madrid Want to Replace Ancelotti with Pochettino

Real Madrid are planning to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer after the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain Tuesday.

The Spanish giants are planning to replace the Italian with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to AS.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly furious with the defensive approach that Ancelotti adopted.

Pochettino is the main candidate to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Perez is also a huge fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but understands that getting him will be very difficult.

Real are currently on top of La Liga but they have a difficult task ahead in the Champions League following their Round of 16 first leg loss to PSG.