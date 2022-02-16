  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Real Madrid Want to Replace Ancelotti with Pochettino

Real Madrid Want to Replace Ancelotti with Pochettino

Published February 16th, 2022 - 10:06 GMT
PSG's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) greets Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) as they arrive prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
PSG's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) greets Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) as they arrive prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 15, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Real Madrid are planning to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer after the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain Tuesday.

The Spanish giants are planning to replace the Italian with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to AS.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly furious with the defensive approach that Ancelotti adopted.

Pochettino is the main candidate to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Perez is also a huge fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but understands that getting him will be very difficult.

Real are currently on top of La Liga but they have a difficult task ahead in the Champions League following their Round of 16 first leg loss to PSG.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Real MadridCarlo AncelottiFlorentino PerezPSGParis Saint-GermainLiverpool FCJurgen KloppMauricio Pochettino

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...