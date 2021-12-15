Real Madrid Refuse to Be Dragged Into Public Auction for Haaland

Real Madrid are determined not to be dragged into a public auction for the signature of Erling Haaland, according to MARCA.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a top transfer target for Europe's elite clubs.

Real Madrid are expected to move for the Norwegian once they finalize Kylian Mbappe's deal.

It is believed that the arrival of Mbappe to partner Karim Benzema upfront will be satisfactory.

The Spanish giants will monitor developments with Haaland and will not 'lose their heads' in the race for his services.

The 22-year-old has a release clause in his current deal that is valued at around €75 million.