Registration Open for Adnoc Marathon

Registration for the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2020 officially opened on February 2. The UAE capital’s renowned race is set to return on December 11, 2020.

In celebration of the launch of the third edition, participants who sign up within 42 hours can avail a 42 per cent discount on the full 42 km marathon, relay race, and 10 km race.

In addition to the previous variety of race categories, including the 42 km and 10 km races, and 5 km and 2.5 km fun runs, a new relay format is being rolled out this year to allow teams of two to participate together. The new relay race will have a split of 25 km and 17 km between the two runners, combining to complete the full marathon.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon has quickly developed a strong reputation as a world-class sporting event and we anticipate even further growth for its third year. Every year, we adapt our race to cater to all the community needs, and so this year we have introduced the relay race to add even more excitement to our race and allow team collaboration within our race.”

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director of Adnoc, said: “We are proud to once again support the Abu Dhabi Marathon as the headline sponsor. The first two editions of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi marathon were tremendous successes, bringing a global sporting spotlight on the Capital as well as fostering a real festival atmosphere in the heart of city. I am sure that the third installment will generate an even greater energy within the local community as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee.”

With over 16,500 runners joining the 2019 race from all corners of the world, Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon has grown significantly in popularity on both local and international levels, attracting 141 nationalities to its last race.

Taking place on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and offering breath-taking views of the UAE’s capital, on one of the world’s fastest courses participants will run side-by-side with international running icons who will take the challenge to the next level.