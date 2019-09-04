Registration Open for 7th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Dubai Sports Council has announced the opening of registrations for the 7th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament and this year, participants will have two new events to choose from – crossfit and an obstacle challenge.

Organised under the guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the tournament is open to ladies from the government, semi-government and private sectors, and will be held from October 12 to 26.

Details about the registration process were revealed at a workshop organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council. Representatives from different government, semi-government and private entities attended the workshop and all their queries about technical and organisational regulations were answered by delegates from the tournament’s technical committee.

This year’s Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will see competition in 10 individual and team sports - basketball, volleyball, bowling, road run, swimming, cycle race, badminton, chess, crossfit and an obstacle race. In all the individual sports, except bowling, participants will be competing in two different categories for Emiratis and expatriates.

“We were delighted to see representatives from so many different government, semi-government and private entities at the workshop,” said Lamia Abdul Aziz Khan, a Board Member of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Women's Sports Committee and the Tournament Organizing Committee.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of registration for all the sports and all those wishing to participate can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council (www.dubaisc.ae) until October 3.

“We have added two new sports this year to give participants more options and attract an even more diverse field of participants.”

All the competitions will be held during the evening so as not to interfere with the working hours of the participants and also to encourage co-workers of participants to come to the venue and cheer for their teams.