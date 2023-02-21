Researcher expects devastating earthquakes in Turkey

ALBAWABA - Dutch scientist and researcher continues to raise attention about possible earthquakes, especially in Turkey, amid assurances from various earthquake experts and institutes, that earthquakes cannot be expected.

On Sunday, a day before two earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria late Monday, researcher Frank Hogeerbeets, wrote on his Twitter account that a strong earthquake might occur between the 20th and 22nd of this month.

Stronger (clustering of) seismic activity may occur from approximately 20 to 22 February, potentially peaking around the 22nd.https://t.co/MEfCxopvV2 — SSGEOS (@ssgeos) February 19, 2023

Astonishment following an accurate earthquakes' forecast

Following the occurrence of the earthquakes, the researcher's tweet was clearly noticeable, when he reposted it again. Followers expressed their astonishment by his accuracy and asked him to continue publishing his forecasts.

Yesterday's forecast, in case you missed it. https://t.co/g5qVv88w04 — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 20, 2023

This comes in the midst of repeated assurances from earthquake experts that an earthquake can never be predicted, neither in a place nor in a time.

In another tweet, he wrote that "if the planetary geometry will be as obvious as the geometry that preceded the Izmit earthquake in 1999, then a major earthquake warning would be in effect".

If the planetary geometry will be as obvious as the geometry that preceded the Izmit earthquake in 1999, then a major earthquake warning would be in effect. pic.twitter.com/jTKfFACk6a — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 20, 2023

The Dutch researcher is said to be raising a lot of controversy about the movement of earthquakes and their connection to the movement of the planets since he correctly predicted, previously, that a devastating earthquake would hit areas of Turkey, Syria and some areas on Feb.6.

USGS denies

U.S. Geological Survey, for its part, has reaffirmed that no scientist has ever predicted a major earthquake, pointing out that this is not even possible.

Hogeerbeets: a researcher not a prophet

The scientist, however, absolutely refuses to be called prophet, for instance, due to his repetitive accurate expectations. According to him, since his accuracy is based on calculations and scientific studies, it can then be called 'forecasts'.

I am not an 'oracle', 'mystic' or 'prophet' and I never give exact dates for larger earthquakes, as some (Turkish) media suggest.



I am a researcher studying the relationship between earthquakes and planetary positions and I developed specific software (#SSGI) for that purpose.😉 — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 13, 2023

He is a researcher who studies relationship between earthquakes and planetary positions, and a software programmer at SSGEOS, which is a research institute for monitoring geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity.

Two earthquakes, measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quakes were said to be felt in 10 countries, including Jordan and Lebanon.

Aftershocks are still expected in the coming days.