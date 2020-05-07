Revised Schedule for Virus-Hit Cycling Season Unveiled

The 2020 professional cycling season will commence in August, according to the revised schedule announced on Tuesday.

UCI World Tour 2020 will start with Italy's Strade Bianche on Aug. 1 and finish with Vuelta Ciclista a Espana, or Tour of Spain, on Nov. 8, governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said in a statement.

The 2020 cycling season, which was among hundreds of sports competitions disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have 25 events.

These include the three grand tours – Tour de France from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, Giro d'Italia from Oct. 3 to Oct. 25, and Vuelta Ciclista a Espana from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8.

"We have drawn up a solid, attractive and varied new calendar that is as realistic and coherent as possible," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"We will continue to move forward together towards the resumption of the season … with the reminder that the health of riders and all concerned parties is still the overriding priority, and that the recommencement of our activities will remain dependent on the evolution of the world health situation."