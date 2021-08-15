Roma Set to Announce Abraham Deal Within Hours

AS Roma will be announcing the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC within the next hours according to The Athletic.

The deal is reportedly worth £34m and there will be a buyback clause after the striker's second season in Rome for £68m.

Thomas Tuchel does not consider the 23-year-old as part of his plans for the new season, and has told the player that he is not needed.

Abraham wanted to stay in London and reportedly agreed terms with Arsenal.

However, the Italian club offered the England international the No. 9 shirt and regular playing time and a £3.8m per season.

He is set to play under Jose Mourinho who asked for him specifically.