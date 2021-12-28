Ronaldinho Believes Mbappe is Already at 'Best Club in the World'

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho believes that Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain "for a long time", despite being constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona star also thinks that the 2018 World Cup winner is already at the "best club in the world".

Mbappe moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 and has six months left on his current deal.

Talks over an extension between him and the club have yet to progress.

The 23-year-old is closely monitored by Real Madrid who are believed to be his next destination.

Ronaldinho told PSG's official Youtube channel via goal: "All the players in the world want to play at Paris Saint-Germain.

"The best in the world are at PSG, so they're the best club in the world, so I imagine he will be here for a long time."