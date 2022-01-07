Ronaldo Considering Manchester United Exit

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo is unsure about his future at Manchester United, according a report by to the Daily Star.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner only returned to Old Trafford last summer.

The 36-year-old is concerned about United's current status and may opt to leave at the end of the season.

The managerial situation at the club is yet to be resolved despite the recent arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo scored 14 goals and made three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The veteran striker signed a two-year-deal with the Red Devils in August of 2021.